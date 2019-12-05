Expand / Collapse search

Admitted Santa Fe High School shooter transferred to mental health facility

A memorial in front of Santa Fe High School where a shooting on May 18, 2018, left 10 people dead and 13 others injured

VERNON, Texas - The admitted Santa Fe High School shooter has been taken to a state mental health facility Thursday morning.

The District Attorney confirms he was transferred to North Texas State Hospital in Vernon.

This comes just under a month after a judge ruled the 19-year-old mentally incompetent to stand trial after three independent mental health evaluations.

Moving the teen, who admitted to killing 10 people and injuring 13 others in the May 2018 shooting, is part of the goal of getting him to regain his mental competency.

