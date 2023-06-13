Officials say the maintenance team has partially restored the functionality of the central utility plant at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston after "unexpected issues" impacted the facility’s air conditioning on Monday.

On Tuesday, the airport said temporary chillers were added to the system, and the air conditioning system "should now have the necessary capacity to keep the airport cool and in a normal temperature range during the day."

"We appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue to work to fully restore the air conditioning system at Bush Airport," the airport wrote on Twitter.

At the start of the hottest week of the year so far in Houston, the airport reported that the issues had reduced the capacity of the air conditioning system, affecting the temperature inside the airport.

Needless to say, travelers were not happy with the unexpected inconvenience and took their frustrations to Twitter.

"Air conditioning is out at Houston Intercontinental Airport. Is this a joke?" one user tweeted Monday. "Have these scattered around and 75% of them are off."

It's unclear what may have caused the issues within the airport, but officials said they are working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible and taking efforts to keep passengers and travelers cool.

"We are installing temporary chillers that will supplement the air conditioning system and provide relief while our crews evaluate and expedite the necessary repairs," Bush IAH added Monday.

"Houston Airports is working with airline partners and airport stakeholders to ensure passengers at Bush Airport have access to free bottles of water, should they need it," the airport wrote Monday. "Inspectors with Houston Airports are also walking all five terminals to monitor the temperature inside the airport."