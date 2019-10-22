Abigail Arias invited to meet 'her hero' Jose Altuve before World Series game

article

Honorary Freeport police officer Abigail Arias has been invited to meet “her hero” Jose Altuve before Game 1 of the World Series, the police department says.

“The Freeport Police Department wishing our Astros good luck as they go after the World Series title. Our Officer Abigail has been invited to meet her hero Jose Altuve before the game tonight. Yay Abigail and Go Stros!” the Freeport Police Department wrote on their Facebook page.

Seven-year-old Abigail, who is also an honorary Texas Ranger and an honorary Houston Police Department officer, is battling cancer.

Her father recently said in a Facebook Live that the tumors in her lungs are still growing and their oncology team suggested they prepare for hospice care. He did go on to say that he and his family are not giving up.

"We are not done, we're not out, I want y'all to understand that, because God is greater than all of this, and He can heal her, and we know He's gonna heal her," he said.

Arias won the hearts of many after Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey made her an honorary police officer earlier this year. Police officers, first responders and citizens watched as Abigail, wearing her own Freeport police uniform, took an oath to continue fighting the "bad guys" until she is cancer-free.