Freeport girl battling cancer fulfills dream of becoming police officer

A brave little girl who has been battling cancer for two years had her dream come true when she was sworn in as an honorary police officer.

The Freeport Police Department held a swearing in ceremony for Abigail Rose Arias on Thursday. Police officers, first responders and citizens watched as Abigail, wearing her own Freeport police uniform, took an oath to continue fighting the "bad guys" until she is cancer free.

Abigail has been battling Wilms tumor cancer for the past two years, according to the police department. She told Chief Ray Garivey about her dream of being a police officer, and the department made her dream come true.