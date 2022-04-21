Houston boy, 9, located after being reported missing

article

UPDATE: Authorities say the child has been located.

--------

ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities are searching for a missing 9-year-old boy last seen in southwest Houston.

Elmer Esequiel was reportedly last seen leaving the 8100 block of Sangamon Lane in an unknown direction today.

He was wearing shorts and a t-shirt, and he wasn’t wearing shoes.

He is 4’10" tall, 85 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Elmer’s whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Division at (832)3394-1840.