8th person arrested in Houston area in connection to U.S. Capitol breach

Another person in the Houston area has been arrested in connection to the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Agents with FBI Houston arrested Darrell Youngers on Tuesday morning in northwest Houston.

There is no word on charges Youngers is facing at the time of this writing.

Youngers is the eighth person arrested by FBI Houston in connection to the breach at the U.S. Capitol. A Katy man was arrested last month.

The FBI continues to seek information about people involved in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. You can view photos of some of the wanted individuals at https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/capitol-violence/.

Anyone with information about the identity and location of these individuals can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.