FBI: Katy man arrested in connection with U.S. Capitol violence

The FBI Houston Division says a Katy man has been arrested in connection to violence that took place at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

FBI Houston-Bryan Resident Agency Special Agents and Task Force Officers arrested Adam Weibling on Tuesday morning.

The FBI says the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Waller County Sheriff's Office provided assistance with the arrest.

Weibling is the seventh Houston-area resident arrested by FBI Houston in connection to the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

There is no word on which charges Weibling is facing at the time of this writing.

The FBI continues to seek information about people involved in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. You can view photos of some of the wanted individuals here https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/capitol-violence/. Anyone with information about the identity and location of these individuals should call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.

This is a developing story. It will be updated accordingly.