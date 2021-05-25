Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 9:00 AM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
13
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Wharton County
Flood Warning
from TUE 12:03 PM CDT until TUE 6:00 PM CDT, Colorado County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:12 AM CDT until TUE 3:12 PM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:07 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:00 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:43 AM CDT, Jackson County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Rip Tide Statement
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Significant Weather Advisory
until TUE 2:15 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Montgomery County, Waller County, Washington County

FBI: Katy man arrested in connection with U.S. Capitol violence

By
Published 
Katy
FOX 26 Houston

KATY, Texas - The FBI Houston Division says a Katy man has been arrested in connection to violence that took place at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

FBI Houston-Bryan Resident Agency Special Agents and Task Force Officers arrested Adam Weibling on Tuesday morning.

RELATED: Houston-area man arrested in connection to U.S. Capitol breach

The FBI says the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Waller County Sheriff's Office provided assistance with the arrest.

Weibling is the seventh Houston-area resident arrested by FBI Houston in connection to the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

RELATED: Fourth Houston-area resident arrested in connection to U.S. Capitol breach

There is no word on which charges Weibling is facing at the time of this writing.

The FBI continues to seek information about people involved in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. You can view photos of some of the wanted individuals here https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/capitol-violence/. Anyone with information about the identity and location of these individuals should call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov. 

This is a developing story. It will be updated accordingly.