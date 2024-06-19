According to FOX 26 records, eight people have died at the Xtreme Off Road Beach & Park since 2018.

May 6, 2018, we reported that an ATV rolled over on a man, killing him. Authorities at the time said alcohol may have been involved.

November 14, 2020, we reported on another ATV crash that killed one man.

February 5, 2022, a lawsuit petition says a 25-year-old woman, identified as Kiana Walker, died at the park when an ATV rolled on top of her.

May 29, 2023, we reported a fatal ATV crash where a man flipped his ATV in high water.

July 16, 2023, we reported that a 6-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl drowned while swimming at the park.

June 16, 2024, we reported on another double drowning when a father and daughter died at the park.

According to Patrick O'Hara, Owner of O'Hara Law firm, the park has faced several wrongful death and personal injury lawsuits over the past few years. One he resolved with the park involved his female client, who he says was walking when a child operating an ATV hit her.

"It's not a safe place," he said.

The park requires all visitors to sign a waiver, but O'Hara says they're still responsible for people's safety.

"They're not fully aware of the extent of the danger and the company could do better at making them aware of that," he said.

FOX 26 Legal Analyst Chris Tritico says since the park is a private company, they are liable for visitors' safety.

"They're inviting me there and charging me money. When they do that, and I'm on their property, they have a responsibility - a legal responsibility to take precautions to ensure my safety," he said.

Xtreme Off Road has rules listed on their website, but no information about safety features at the park.

They did not reply to our text, call, or email inquires for interview or comment. This article will be updated once they do.