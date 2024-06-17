Authorities have recovered the bodies of a father and his teenage daughter who went missing on Father's Day in Crosby.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. at 1927 Gulf Pump Rd, where the pair failed to resurface from the water.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Dive Team, Crosby Fire Department, HCESD 5 EMS, and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department mobilized to search the San Jacinto River, concentrating efforts between Beaumont Hwy and US 90, known recreational areas like Xtreme Beach.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed divers recovered the teenage girl's body late Sunday. Shortly after, early Monday morning, authorities located the father's body, concluding the search efforts.

The circumstances surrounding the tragic incident are currently under investigation by local authorities.