ICE Houston deports 174 immigrants with 610 criminal convictions combined

The Brief ICE Houston announced the deportation of 174 immigrants between March 17-28 who had a combined 610 criminal convictions. The group included 24 gang members and several people who had already been removed from the country before, officials say. The immigrants were deported to Mexico.



ICE Houston says they deported 174 immigrants over a two-week period who accounted for 610 criminal convictions combined.

According to ICE Houston, the immigrants were deported to Mexico between March 17 and March 28. The agency says many of them have illegally entered the U.S. multiple times and have been convicted of multiple criminal offenses.

What they're saying:

"This is just a small snapshot of the amazing work that the brave men and women at ICE do every day to enhance public safety in Southeast Texas," said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Houston Field Office Director Bret Bradford. "Each day they put their lives on the line to apprehend and remove dangerous criminal aliens, transnational gang members and foreign fugitives who have illegally entered the U.S. and are preying on innocent, hardworking Texans. Fueled by our unwavering commitment to protect the public from harm, and united in our determination to restore integrity to our nation’s system of laws, ICE will continue to aggressively pursue and remove anyone who threatens the safety of our communities and the national security of our country."

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) seal. (Photo by PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Breaking down the criminal convictions

By the numbers:

According to ICE Houston, those deported included 24 gang members. As a group, the 174 immigrants accounted for 610 criminal convictions and 415 removals from the U.S., the agency says.

Officials say notable convictions include:

2 convictions for homicide-related offenses

4 convictions for rape or sexual assault

5 convictions for child sex offenses

72 convictions for aggravated assault or assault

49 convictions for theft-related offenses

5 convictions for firearms offenses

83 convictions for drug trafficking or drug possession-related offenses

146 convictions for driving while intoxicated

8 convictions for hit-and-run

22 convictions for human smuggling-related offenses

Who was deported?

Dig deeper:

According to ICE Houston, some of those deported include the following:

A 36-year-old criminal alien from Mexico who has been removed from the U.S. 39 times and has been convicted of illegal entry four times and once for DWI, dangerous drugs, and fraud.

A 48-year-old criminal alien from Mexico who has been removed from the U.S. 13 times and has 25 criminal convictions including seven for narcotics offenses, six for resisting arrest, two for identity theft, two for domestic violence, two for assault, and once for battery, larceny, kidnapping, illegal entry, illegal reentry, and destruction of evidence.

A 50-year-old criminal alien from Mexico and documented Florencia 13 gang member who has been removed from the U.S. eight times and has been convicted of domestic violence, battery, possession of stolen property, drug possession, aggravated assault with a gun, and illegal entry.

A 60-year-old criminal alien from Mexico who has been removed from the U.S. seven times and has been convicted of eight DWIs, and once for assault and illegal reentry.

A 46-year-old criminal alien from Mexico who has been removed from the U.S. seven times and has been convicted three times for DWI, four times for illegal entry, twice for illegal reentry, twice for obstruction, and once for immigration fraud, narcotics possession, and burglary.