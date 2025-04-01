106-year-old Houston woman in FOX 26 report goes viral, incredible things happen

The Brief The story about a 106-year-old woman that FOX 26 reported about a week ago has a happy ending. 106-year-old Cretora Biggerstaff told FOX about the issues she would have with the airlines and Homeland Security because of her age. A couple from Virginia saw the report and they're fulfilling one of Biggerstaff's biggest wishes.



In an Only on FOX report on March 26, we told you about Cretora Biggerstaff.

Cretora Biggerstaff goes viral, gets biggest wish

The backstory:

The 106-year-old, who flies twice a year, says she would have issues with the airlines and Homeland Security because of her age.

The story went viral and Cretora Biggerstaff became a social media phenomenon.

A catchy song about her is now on YouTube.

HAPPY ENDING

In the original report, Cretora said if she ever won the lottery, she would go to Italy.

Vicki and Patrick Cloud from Manassas, Virginia saw the report and are now planning to take Cretora to Italy.

"We're looking forward to showing you around Italy," said Vicki Cloud. "We're going to go to Milan and Rome."

"I never in my wildest dreams thought something like this would happen," Cretora said.