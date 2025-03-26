106-year-old Houston-area woman who flies twice a year has bone to pick with Homeland Security, airlines

The Brief 106-year-old Cretora Biggerstaff says she flies twice a year but has to go through so much trouble to fly to Florida with her daughter. Cretora says she has the correct Texas ID with the star on it, but airport personnel would repeatedly ask her to prove her age. Cretora's friend helped her write e-mails to the U.S. Department of Transportation and CEO's for United and Delta to update their systems.



A 106-year-old Houston-area woman who flies twice a year has a bond to pick with Homeland Security and two major airlines.

106-year-old woman upset with Homeland Security, airlines

"If I could get the airlines to realize I'm not some stupid old lady, and that's what they think I am, that I don't know if I'm coming or going," said Cretora Biggerstaff.

It's safe to say Cretora is not your typical 106-year-old.

"People will say to me, ‘how do you feel?’ I say, 'how should I feel? I feel ok. I don't feel 106,'" she said.

Cretora doesn't act like someone who's 106. Twice a year she flies to Gainesville, Florida with her daughter. She says she shows her Texas ID to airport personnel.

"I got the star on it and everything," Cretora said.

But she said she's asked repeatedly to prove her age. She believes the airport's computer system doesn't recognize ages over 100.

Cretora says she feels like she's being treated like a criminal when Homeland Security and the airlines question her age.

"They think she's probably in a wheelchair drooling," she said.

"I think she should have an easier time of traveling," said Cretora's friend, Arline Thienel. "Why should she have to jump through hoops?"

Arline helped Cretora write emails to the U.S. Department of Transportation and the CEO's for United and Delta.

"I'd like to see the computers aligned up to 120 or whatever," Arline said. "People live longer, so they don't have to go through all that stress everytime they travel."

If Cretora has her way, flying for Centennials will become drama-free.

"If I ever win the lottery, I'm going to Italy," she said.