1 dead after overnight ATV rollover crash at Xtreme Off Road Park in Crosby

Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly ATV crash that took place at Xtreme Off Road Park on Saturday, Nov. 14, around 11 p.m.

HCSO and Crosby Fire initially responded to 1927 Gulf Pump Road in Crosby after a reported ATV crash but the units had difficulty making access due to a large number of crowds and cars blocking the road.

When the crews got access to the park they located a rolled over ATV.

A sole occupant was found dead on the scene.

