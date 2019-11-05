7-year-old Abigail Arias passes away after battle with cancer

article

7-year-old Abigail Arias, the honorary Freeport police officer who bravely battled cancer, has passed away.

According to the Freeport Police Department, Abigail passed away early this morning surrounded by her family and friends.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Abigail Arias, the child who became an officer, a change agent for good and today, an Angel.

Abigail, also known as Officer Arias 758, went to be with our Lord early this morning surrounded by her family and friends.

Her love, compassion, and most importantly, her magnanimous spirit, will live on for generations to come.

It’s both our duty and privilege to embody what Abigail taught us: to live life to the fullest, to never give up hope no matter the odds, to fight “the bad guys” passionately, and most importantly, to love one another - and always Stay Relentless!”

Arias won the hearts of many after Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey made her an honorary police officer earlier this year.

She also became an honorary Texas Ranger and an honorary Houston Police Department officer.

She met "her hero" Jose Altuve before a World Series game in October.