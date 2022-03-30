Expand / Collapse search

5 teenage suspects linked to serial robberies arrested following multi-agency investigation

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Five teenagers linked to robberies in Houston are behind bars Wednesday due to a joint operation among several law enforcement officials. 

MORE CRIME COVERAGE 

Officers with the Houston Police Department (HPD) Gang Division reportedly conducted a joint operation with members of the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on a vehicle believed to be linked to several robberies at several Houston area pharmacies. 

During the surveillance, undercover officers reportedly saw the five teenage suspects commit an armed robbery at a business before waiting on their getaway vehicle. 

The officers then followed the teenagers as they fled, and that's when one of the suspects fired a shot at an unmarked patrol vehicle, but not at any officers. 

HPD patrol officers responded and tried to pull them over, but a chase ensued. It's unclear how long the pursuit lasted, but we're told it went on until the driver lost control of their vehicle and hit a curb. The impact from the crash, caused the car to flip and come to a stop in the 31000 block of the Northwest Freeway Service Rd. 

MORE POLICE CHASE COVERAGES

The suspects involved were only identified as three 17-year-olds, one 16-year-old, and a 15-year-old. One of the 17-year-olds is said to have suffered serious injuries from the crash and was rushed to an area hospital. 

All five are facing several charges including aggravated robbery and felony evading. 