5 hospitalized with injuries after HCSO patrol car collides with vehicle

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash at the intersection of Clay Road and Queenston Boulevard in Houston between an HCSO vehicle and a Ford F-150.

Deputies say the crash took place on Saturday, Dec. 4 around 3 a.m.

Deputies were responding to a vehicle pursuit call traveling westbound on Clay Road and collided with a 2008 F-150.

Deputies say that the Ford F-150 was traveling in the opposite direction, and attempted to make a left turn.

The vehicles crashed in a t-bone like manner at the intersection of Clay Road and Queenston Boulevard.

3 of the occupants in the Ford truck were transported with injuries, both of the deputies inside of the patrol vehicle were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Witnesses say the patrol vehicle en-route to assist a pursuit didn't have any lights on at the time of the crash.