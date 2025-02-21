44-year-old registered sex offender sentenced to 2 years won't spend one day of that sentence behind bars

article

The Brief A man sentenced to two years behind bars, but won't spend one day of that sentence. Rocky Annis pleaded guilty just days ago and was sentenced. According to court documents, Annis was credited with time served for time spent in jail while behind bars on the $120,000 bond.



Rocky Annis' case has been unusual from the get-go. It took another strange turn when he recently pleaded guilty in court.

The backstory:

In 2003, Annis became a registered sex offender, and he spent three years in prison for indecency with a child.

In April 2021, he charged with stalking.

"Stalking, harassment, and ultimately, violating a protective order," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "This was after he spent a couple of years in a mental institution."

Annis' bond for the stalking was set at $120,000.

Beginning in June 2021, Annis wrote bizarre rambling letters to 248th District Court Judge Hillary Unger.

"Sometimes there would be 10 letters in one day," Kahan said.

In 2022, Annis was found incompetent to stand trial.

"You're thinking it's going to be awhile, based on his history, because he was previously in a mental institution," said Kahan.

Dig deeper:

But in just eight months, Annis is found competent to stand trial and is released on a personal recognizance bond or get out of jail free card. Annis has remained free from jail on that PR bond for months.

Just days ago, he returned to court.

Annis pled guilty and was sentenced to two years in prison and walked out of court.

"I've been doing this a long time, and I've never seen a situation where someone takes a plea to go to prison, and walks out the door," said Kahan.

According to court documents, Annis got credited with time served for the time he spent in jail on the $120,000 bond. That's why he won't spend one day in prison.

"Based on his track record and his continuous harassment of women, I don't think we've seen the last of Rocky Annis. No ifs, ands, or buts, he's a scary individual," Kahan said.