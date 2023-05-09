4 defendants, including 3 students, charged with taking guns to Houston schools in the past month

Police say the guns the three students carried inside two area high schools were loaded.

One weapon was a semi-automatic rifle with 16 rounds of ammunition.

"Everybody's talking about what happened in Santa Fe, what happened in Uvalde, this is something waiting to happen again here," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

On March 21, 21-year-old Christopher Hair is charged with possessing a gun at Huffman Elementary School.

"Mr. Hair was at Huffman Elementary School, had a gun in his jeans pocket, and was allegedly seen on closed circuit television breaking into a Huffman ISD's employee's car and stealing identification documents," said the magistrate in probable cause court.

"This guy's got a rap sheet, yay long. He was already out on multiple bonds at the time," Kahan said.

Hair's bond was set at $40,000.

On April 26, 19-year-old senior Adan De La Cruz allegedly took a loaded gun to Sam Houston High School.

"Not just a pistol, but a 30-round magazine attached to that pistol," said the magistrate during his probable cause hearing.

The magistrate pointed out De La Cruz was caught after he allegedly posted a photo of himself holding the gun in the restroom at the High School.

De La Cruz remains jailed in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

On April 28, 18-year-old junior Valerie Rodriguez and her 19-year-old boyfriend Raphael Ortega allegedly had a loaded rifle inside Cesar Chavez High School.

"Lo and behold in the backpack was a semi-automatic rifle loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition," Kahan said. "That's in a school in the middle of the day."

"I believe the nature of the offense requires a high bond to ensure the safety of the community given the location is a high school," the magistrate said during the probable cause hearing. "Hundreds of students were present at the time."

The magistrate set Rodriguez's bond at $50,000 and Ortega's bond at $75,000.

But 178th Criminal District Court Judge Kelli Johnson raised both their bond amounts to $200,000.

They both remain behind bars.