3-year-old girl recovering after being mauled by dog in Spring

"This is the first time since the event that she’s actually able to leave the comfort and safety of our home and just be a kid again," said Cleveratta Gordon Waldroup, mother of 3-year-old Ronin.



Ronin was in the Loose Caboose Restaurant in Old Town Spring last Saturday when she was attacked by a dog named Kingston.



On Friday, Ronin got her stitches removed from the spot where the dog bit her.



"He did confirm today she is going to need plastic surgery, which is hard for us, but she’s doing as well as can be expected right now," her mother said.

While the Harris County Sheriffs Department and District Attorney’s Office are continuing to conduct the criminal probe, Kingston is being held at the Montgomery County Animal Shelter.



"We will go before a judge. There will be a hearing and that’s when they will decide if there’s any further action towards the dog and what will happen from here," said Shelter Director Aaron Johnson.



"We have nothing against pit bulls," said Ronin’s mother.



The Waldroups say they do want criminal charges filed against Kingston’s owner. They say she took off after the incident with dog in tow.

"You don’t leave the scene of an accident without telling your side of the story," said the child’s father, James Waldroup. "This lady knew she was in the wrong and then she ran hard down the road."