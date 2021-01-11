Sheriffs deputies contact owner of pit bull that attacked child

"No mother or parent should have to see her child in that situation," said Cleveratta Gordon Waldroup.

She says her best friend and her 3-year-old daughter Robin were the first to enter the Loose Caboose in Old Town Spring

Waldroup says a woman had a Pit Bull on a leash that was wearing a service animal vest.

"He grabbed her by the face and he shook her and I saw my baby hit the ground like a little rag doll," Waldroup said. "The first thing my best friend did was grab her and put her in my arms."

While Ronin’s mom ran her into the restroom her dad James Waldroup ran after the woman who took off with the dog in tow.

"And she turned around took her mask off so I could see her face and yelled at me it’s my daughter's fault," said James Waldroup.

A cell phone video shows the woman getting into a car as Waldroup screams at them to stop

After interviewing the woman sheriff's deputies will discuss possible criminal charges.

