Authorities are piecing together what led to a triple shooting during a house party Friday night in east Harris County.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. when deputies were called to a home in the 4300 block of Firebrush Ln in Baytown. It's estimated that about 100 to 200 people were there, but when officers arrived, found two teenage boys, 18 and 19, shot.

They were rushed to the hospital, with the older one in serious condition, while the 18-year-old was in fair condition. Two additional teenagers injured at the scene were found at the hospital, one of whom, 15, admitted to being shot, while the other, 16, claims he was "trampled as he ran from the scene."

In fact, a lot of people were reportedly trampled on or fell as they scattered to get away from the gunfire.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez noted on Twitter that deputies are aware of videos from the party circulating on social media and are investigating, but anyone with information about what happened is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.