Expand / Collapse search

27-year-old convicted felon on parole, out on bond at the same time now charged with capital murder

By
Published 
Breaking Bond
FOX 26 Houston

Man out on bond, now accused of murder

FOX 26 Reporter Randy Wallace explains in this edition of 'Breaking Bond.'

HOUSTON - Less than four months ago, 27-year-old Emound Mosley was paroled from prison.

Parole officials told Mosley he had to live at a halfway house at 10950 Beaumont Highway.

RELATED: 37-year-old man accused of assaulting at least 4 women granted bond, released after each alleged attack

"Immediately violates his conditions of parole," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "He's supposed to go to a halfway house that's one of the stipulations of his release. He doesn't show."

In January, just two months after being paroled, Mosley is charged with evading arrest.

"And this was a serious evading arrest," Kahan said. "Dude is going over 100 miles an hour for 18 miles. He leads officers on a chase."

RELATED: 33-year-old man goes from being a parolee to getting PR bond for murder charge

Instead of issuing a blue warrant to keep Mosley behind bars, parole officials allow him to remain on supervision.

339th Criminal District Court Judge Te'via Bell sets the parolee's bond at just $15,000.

Mosley walks out of jail.

"Umpteenth amount of chances this guy was given in a very short time span," said Kahan.

Once again Mosley is told by parole to go to a northeast side halfway house. He doesn't.

Just 10 days ago, police say Mosley went to a home in Atascosita and shot and killed 45-year-old Gavin Ally and stole his car.

"None of this should have ever happened," said Kahan. "This 45-year-old man, Gavin Ally, should be alive and doing whatever he would be doing today."

Mosley's bond for the capital murder charge is set at $500,000. 