25-year-old ex-con described as wanted fugitive in court documents freed from jail with PR bond

25-year-old Derrick Jack is the first wanted fugitive we've come across to be granted a personal recognizance bond or get out of jail free card.

"He already had a warrant out for his arrest for felon in possession of a firearm in Alabama," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

SUGGESTED: Jury convicts criminal after watching body cam video of 7-year crime spree while free on multiple bonds

Last June, Jack began serving a 90-day sentence for auto theft and evading arrest. Shortly after his release, he got arrested again for felon in possession of a weapon.

Even though he's listed in court documents as a wanted fugitive from Alabama, a magistrate freed Jack from jail by granting him a PR bond.

"I don't know how you think that's in the best interest of public safety," said Kahan. "To give someone with that background, who for whatever reason was never sent back to Alabama on a gun charge, a PR bond?"

"That doesn't make any sense. If there is an open warrant, and we're finished with him, he needs to be extradited back to Alabama," said District G City Councilmember Mary Nan Huffman who spent years as a prosecutor.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Two weeks ago, we told you about 56-year-old Robert James Williams.

"Robert Williams ended up being on national news," Kahan said.

Why?

Because the suspected catalytic converter thief got a PR bond or get out of jail free card even though he has 14 prior convictions. Also, one of his bond conditions prohibited him from having a chainsaw outside of his house.

"That's never been one of my bond conditions when I was a prosecutor, that's a new one for me," Huffman said.

Since that report aired, Williams got arrested again and is charged with theft.

"This time, 17 metal pipes," said Kahan.

Since he was already out on a PR bond, when he got arrested again things would be different this time right? No.

"They gave him another PR bond," Kahan said.

Last Friday, 179th Criminal Court Judge Ana Martinez revoked Williams' PR bond and put him in jail.

She'll decide if he gets another bond this Thursday.