Breaking Bond: Career criminal free from jail on PR bond after allegedly stealing catalytic converter

One of Robert James Williams' bond conditions is highly unusual and specific. He's not allowed to have a chainsaw outside his home.

Catalytic converter thefts were once rampant in Harris County.

It was nonstop," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "You had a task force that was developed to handle catalytic converter theft."

In March of 2022, Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Almendarez was shot and killed by 3 catalytic converter thieves.

Last June Governor Abbott signed the Deputy Almendarez Act into law to crack down on catalytic converter thefts.

"We have the strictest toughest law when it comes to thefts of catalytic converters," said State Senator Carol Alvarado.

But a magistrate freed alleged catalytic converter thief Robert James Williams from jail with a PR bond or get out of jail free card.

"That is irresponsible and unacceptable," Alvarado said. "It's unfortunate he was able to get this bond."

The 56-year-old Williams' criminal history is extensive to say the least.

"How do you justify giving a career habitual offender with 14 prior felony convictions a PR bond," Kahan said.

"From what I understand this person was caught red handed caught with a saw that was still hot," Alvarado said.

With a PR bond Williams was back out on the street in no time.

"There's no collateral there's no family members who've signed for him so more than likely he's going to abscond and not go to court," said Mario Garza President of the Professional Bondsman of Harris County.

"This person has made a career out of breaking the law and to be let go on a bond is very disturbing to someone that's worked on this bill for quite some time," the Senator said.

One of Williams' bond conditions is an unusual one.

He's not allowed to have a chainsaw.

"I've never seen that," Garza said. "Like if you're an aggravated robbery suspect don't have a gun."

"If you see this dude with a chainsaw he's in violation of his bond conditions," Kahan said.