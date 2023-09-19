Jury convicts criminal after watching body cam video of 7-year crime spree while free on multiple bonds

According to trial testimony, Ansel Pennygraph stole wheels and tires while wearing his GPS monitoring device. Even that didn't stop him from remaining free on nine bonds.

"He's the definition of a career criminal," said assistant DA William Cowardin.

"In 16 years, you've got two pages of offenses and convictions," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

Pennygraph was recently convicted of engaging in organized criminal activity. He was part of a ring that stole wheels and tires.

"He has convictions for tire and wheel offenses that go all the way back to 2008," Cowardin said.

From January 2016 through January 203, Pennygraph would steal wheels and tires, get arrested, and charged and be right back out on bond. He was free from jail on nine different bonds.

"They kept letting him out, and he kept re-offending," Kahan said.

Jurors spent two weeks hearing testimony and watching police body cam videos.

Jurors saw Pennygraph getting arrested, running from police, and leading them on dangerous high-speed chases.

He committed 27 thefts while wearing a GPS monitor, which is against one of his conditions of bond.

"He knew even if he was arrested, he'd be right back out again," said Kahan.

"We presented 40 different transactions, which includes the 27 GPS cases in addition to the 13 other transactions, where the defendant was either arrested or identified as being involved in tire and wheel theft," said Cowardin.

Defendants like Ansel Pennygraph are the reason we do Breaking Bond reports. This is what happens when judges allow defendants to remain free on multiple bonds, even when they continue to commit crimes.

"None of it resulted ever in having his bond revoked," Kahn said.

"How many times do you have to be arrested before you say wow you need to stop engaging in this type of conduct," Cowardin said. "He never did, there was no line he wouldn't cross, because that is what he did."

Pennygraph was sentenced to 35 years in prison.