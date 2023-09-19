Houston ISD teachers who use more than allotted 10 days off could risk getting fired, updated policy states

Teachers at Houston ISD who use more than their allotted time off could risk getting fired, according to an amended district policy.

Teachers are granted 10 total leave days per school year from the district and the state. New this year, all days off must be approved, and restrictions apply to how many days teachers can take off in a row.

Teachers who don’t have enough leave and need more days off won't be allowed to take unpaid leave and could face disciplinary action including dismissal, according to the policy.

SUGGESTED: Houston ISD one step closer to becoming District of Innovation

"I had a teacher call me this morning who was almost hysterical, because she said she has cancer. She had a pre-approved doctor’s visit today for a procedure that she’s having next week, and her principal told her that she could not leave because she would not get paid," said Jackie Anderson, President of the Houston Federation of Teachers.

"When you work with children, you are subject to get sick at any time," Anderson added.

Teachers who've exhausted their 10 days off will not be allowed "docked days" or "discretionary use of leave," but eligible employees could still qualify for FMLA, military, or temporary disability leave.

A docked day is when an employee is denied pay because the employee does not have sufficient leave time to cover an absence. Regardless of the amount of leave in an employee’s leave bank, no employee may be absent for more than 15 days of discretionary leave.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

HISD says Division Superintendents can grant exceptions for extra days off in certain cases.

Teachers who've exhausted their 10 days off and get COVID can also get an extra five days of unpaid leave, according to the policy.

Anderson also raised concerns over two teachers that were allegedly recommended for termination, after they apparently told their District Superintendent that the New Education System model wasn’t working for their classrooms.

"She accused them of being argumentative and insubordinate when they asked questions. Where in the world, in any work force, do you not have the right to ask a question if you don’t understand?" Anderson said.

HISD said they could not comment on the two teacher cases because it’s a personnel matter.

In a statement, a spokesperson with HISD said, "Access to a high-quality classroom teacher is the single biggest factor in ensuring improved student outcomes. There is no substitute for the teaching and learning that happens when a classroom teacher is in front of their students, leading instruction. We need every teacher to be present, every day. The regulation makes clear the days that are available to teachers and procedures that govern their use. This allows teachers the flexibility to deal with emergencies that may come up at the same time we ensure that campuses and classrooms are not disrupted by frequent or sudden multi-day unplanned absences."