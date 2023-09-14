Houston ISD one step closer to becoming District of Innovation

The Houston Independent School District is one step closer to becoming a District of Innovation (DOI), a move that would exempt it from following numerous Texas education laws.

The board of managers unanimously approved the creation of a plan to make HISD a DOI on Thursday, despite opposition from many community members.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

If HISD becomes a DOI, it would have the option to opt out of dozens of state education codes, including those related to classroom instruction, teacher certifications, and the school calendar. However, the district has not yet released a detailed plan outlining which exemptions it would seek.

This lack of transparency has angered many teachers and parents, who fear that the district is planning to make major changes to the HISD system without consulting the community.

"This is disingenuous to conduct this meeting soliciting public comment, when you haven't been transparent or honest with the public," said Karina Quesada, a former HISD Advisory Committee member. "What exemptions from Texas Education Code are you going to request?"

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Some community members support the idea of HISD becoming a DOI, arguing that it would give the district the flexibility it needs to innovate and improve its schools.

"Out of the 25 school districts in Harris County, HISD is one of only two that are not DOI," said Jasmine Colvin, a representative of Good Reason Houston, an education advocacy group. "It is time for HISD to join surrounding districts, and take the necessary steps to offer educational experience that meets the needs of students and communities."

Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles was asked about the vote following the regular meeting.

"Remember, the next step is for the planning committee to create a plan. And so over the next two, four, five weeks, depending on the planning committee's work. I will have some input. But they will create the plan."

The official list of District of Innovation committee members was released during the meeting: Edgardo Colon, Lauren Fontaine, Janette Garza Lindner (Board Member), Bill Horwath, Jessica Morffi, Uche Ndefo, and Theresa Tran.

The HISD board of managers will vote on the final DOI plan in the coming months. If the plan is approved, HISD will become the 966th school district in Texas to become a DOI.