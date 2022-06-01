Expand / Collapse search

2022 Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1; here's everything you need to know

Hurricanes
Today marks the first day of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season & we're already monitoring two areas. Hurricane Hunters will fly their first mission tomorrow to investigate a broad area of low pressure near the Yucatan. Regardless of development, heavy rain will spread across Cuba and South Florida late week into the weekend. Meanwhile, a weak surface trough located Northwest of the Bahamas has a low probability of development. Luckily, neither look to have any impacts on SE Texas.

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season begins Wednesday, and the first storm of the season could develop very soon.

Leaders at the National Hurricane Center (NHC) are asking Americans to prepare for the landfall of a tropical storm or hurricane now.

"The last 100 years, every storm that's hit this country – 150 mph or greater – was a tropical storm or less three days out," said NHC director Ken Graham. "(You) have to prepare because the big ones happen quickly."

2022 Hurricane season for the Atlantic begins June 1st

The first hurricane of the season already made landfall; Agatha struck the west coast of Mexico as a category two with winds reaching 105 MPH. Record the strongest hurricane to touch down in the eastern Pacific in the month of May.

The 2021 season was the third most-active season on record with 21 named storms, and forecasters are predicting another busy season this year. The NHC forecast calls for 14-21 named storms. Six to 10 of those are forecast to become hurricanes, and three to six of those hurricanes are forecast to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

Here's a rundown of everything you need to know about hurricane season, which runs until Nov. 30.

Are you ready for hurricane season which begins on June 1? FOX 26 gives you all the information you need so you're ready!

This year's names

This year’s alphabetical list of 21 names begins with Alex and ends with Walter. Only the letters Q, U, X, Y, and Z are not covered by the list.

If all the names on this year’s list are used, a supplemental list of 21 names will be used to name additional storms.

Coming soon

The first name on that list might be taken this week, as forecasters are watching a disturbance near Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula. It has a 70% chance of development within two days and an 80% chance within five days.

Forecasters are also watching a disturbance near the Bahamas that has a low chance of development.

First in a while

The 2022 season marks the first time in eight years that there has not been a preseason storm. Last year, Tropical Storm Ana spun around the central Atlantic for a couple of days in late May. In 2020, Tropical Storm Arthur moved along the southeastern U.S. coast in mid-May.

What to expect in June

The 2022 hurricane season began June 1 and continues on through November 30th and FOX 26 Meteorologist Lena Maria Arango has an overview of what experts believe we could see over the next few months.

The first month of the hurricane season is generally quiet. However, storms that do form during the month usually form close to the U.S. coast, whether that be in the Gulf of Mexico or off the East Coast. Take a closer look at the norms for June here.

When’s the peak?

Tropical activity picks up as the season approaches its middle, with the bulk of named storms and hurricanes forming in August and September. The peak date is Sept. 10. You can find a detailed analysis of the peak season here.

How to prepare

Meteorologist John Dawson shows off a hurricane gear test and talks about the essentials for the upcoming hurricane season.

If you live along the Atlantic or Gulf coasts of the U.S., you should prepare now for the possibility of a landfalling tropical storm or hurricane. 

This includes building an emergency kit, checking your insurance policies to make sure your property is covered, and creating an evacuation plan. You should also know what you’ll do with your pets in the event of an evacuation.

