Remnants of Hurricane Agatha could reform, impact Florida, Cuba

Today is the first day of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. It may be off to a quick start as the remnants of Hurricane Agatha from the Pacific Ocean may reform into a tropical depression and bring rainy weather to Florida and Cuba.

As of Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center gives the system a 70% chance for becoming either a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next two days.

Whether or not the system organizes further, it is not expected to have any effect on Texas.

Areas that most commonly spawn tropical systems in June.

During the month of June, the areas that most commonly spawn tropical systems are the Gulf of Mexico, the western Caribbean and an area near the Bahamas just east of Florida.

PREPARING FOR HURRICANE SEASON

So far, our forecast during the short term just looks warm and humid with a daily round of scattered showers.