2 Wharton ISD students hospitalized after stabbing, causing lockdown on 2 campuses

Authorities say two students were hospitalized after a brawl resulted in two Wharton ISD campuses on lockdown.

Details are limited, so it's unclear what exactly happened, but district officials confirmed a brawl occurred between several students and two students were injured. Wharton Junior High School and Wharton High School were both placed on lockdown as a result.

MORE CRIME-RELATED NEWS STORIES

The students were taken to the hospital via Lifeflight and at least one knife was used in the fight and confirmed to be the only weapon involved.

No additional injuries were reported, as of this writing.

District officials also said the lockdown would be lifted, but both campuses will go into shelter in place as an investigation continues. Once that happens, students will be released through the standard reunification process. Parents would be notified once this happens and are asked to keep tabs on the district's Facebook page and website.

No additional information was shared, as of this writing, but FOX 26 will continue to make updates to this story as it develops.