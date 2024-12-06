2 trains collide in East Harris County, estimated 12 box cars derailed

The Harris County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a train derailment in East Harris County.

A Union Pacific Spokesperson tells FOX 26, an estimated 12 Union Pacific train cars derailed approximately four miles north of Baytown.

Officials stated the derailed box cars were carrying plastic pellets.

Union Pacific stated an initial investigation indicated a Union Pacific train rear ended another train outside a rail yard.

No injuries have been reported and there are no HAZMAT issues at this time.

Traffic in the area is being affected due to the derailment. Officials said the south side of the tracks will be shut down at Dawkins/Thompson and at Spivey/Battlebell. You can go west on Battlebell to get to FM-2100. On the north side of the tracks, it will be shut down at Thompson/E. Wallisville.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.