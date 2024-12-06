Conroe ISD teacher accused of revoking students restroom privileges no longer employed

The Conroe Independent School District has announced a teacher that was accused of revoking restroom privileges is no longer employed with the district.

The announcement comes after Conroe ISD conducted a comprehensive investigation into the incident that occurred on Wednesday.

Officials said the now former first grade teacher at the school denied students access to the restroom as a punishment.

Conroe ISD said in a statement, "This incident is not a reflection of the thousands of exceptional educators teaching in classrooms across the District. We are committed to supporting the students and families impacted by this upsetting event and are dedicated to fostering a culture of mutual respect and care among all students, families, and staff.