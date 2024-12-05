Conroe ISD teacher removed after allegedly revoking restroom privileges for first grade students
CONROE, Texas - A Conroe ISD teacher was removed from the classroom after allegedly revoking restroom privileges for students, according to a letter sent to parents on Wednesday night.
In the letter, Principal Charita Smith of Bartlett Elementary informed parents of the situation.
She said in part, "This afternoon (Wednesday), we were made aware of a situation in a first grade classroom in which restroom privileges were revoked. I have spoke with the parents of both students who, upsettingly, had accidents."
The statement added that a current staff member will serve as a substitute teacher for the remainder of the week while an investigation into the matter is complete.
Officials haven't identified the teacher involved in the incident.