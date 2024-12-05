The Brief A Conroe ISD teacher was removed after allegedly denying restroom access to students, leading to "accidents" Principal Charita Smith informed parents of the situation, confirming an investigation is underway. A substitute teacher has been assigned for the rest of the week while the district investigates the incident.



A Conroe ISD teacher was removed from the classroom after allegedly revoking restroom privileges for students, according to a letter sent to parents on Wednesday night.

In the letter, Principal Charita Smith of Bartlett Elementary informed parents of the situation.

She said in part, "This afternoon (Wednesday), we were made aware of a situation in a first grade classroom in which restroom privileges were revoked. I have spoke with the parents of both students who, upsettingly, had accidents."

The statement added that a current staff member will serve as a substitute teacher for the remainder of the week while an investigation into the matter is complete.

Officials haven't identified the teacher involved in the incident.