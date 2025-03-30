Who killed Christensen Hill? Easter Sunday killing unsolved one year later

The Brief Easter Sunday of 2024, Christensen Hill was killed by two men wearing ski masks Police say the killing was targeted and still have not identified the two suspects Hill's family wants the killers to be caught for their own justice and the public's safety



One year after 24-year-old Christensen Hill was fatally shot while walking his dog outside the Co-op Apartments on Summer St., both police and his family are still seeking answers.

The backstory:

Hill was killed on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024, around 11 p.m. He was found in the parking lot, suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police say the suspects are two unknown males, who stole Hill’s dark gray, four-door Cadillac after the shooting. The car was later recovered on Telephone Road, according to family, but the identities of the suspects remain unknown.

"Nobody happened to be outside and see these people sitting in their car for three hours with ski masks and gloves on," said Hill's sister Kristian Rockemore. "They just sat there and waited for him, and when they saw him getting out of his car with his dog, they ambushed him."

The loss of a brother

What they're saying:

Hill's family is still grappling with the loss of the young man who was described as a beloved brother and friend.

"I miss him so much, and that was not right. He was so young," said Rockemore.

For Rockemore, the pain of losing her brother is amplified because his killers are still on the streets. "I don’t think that’s right, that they’re still out and about and starting families. My brother will never get the chance to do that. We have his dog, and that’s it," she said.

Despite the pain, Rockemore says she's determined to find out who is responsible for her brother’s death. "Until I’m old and gray, I promise you, y’all are going to remember Christensen forever," she said.

Holding out hope for information

What you can do:

Houston Police confirmed that the shooting was a targeted attack, and they continue to urge anyone with information to come forward.

"We know he was targeted, but we don't know for what," said Rockemore.

If you have any information regarding the shooting of Christensen Hill, please contact the Houston Police Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 713-222-TIPS.