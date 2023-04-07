Records show two suspects, including one out on bond for a capital murder charge, have been arrested in the deadly shooting of a man last month in Houston.

Houston police say Andres Lara, 19, and Daniel Medrano, 20 are charged with capital murder in connection to the death of Joel Villarreal, 43.

Daniel Medrano (left); Andres Lara (right) Photo: Houston Police Department)

According to court records, Medrano was released on a $400,000 bond in November for a previous capital murder charge.

PREVIOUS: 1 charged, 3 wanted after deadly shooting of man who followed robbery suspects: HPD

Villarreal was shot and killed on March 28 in the parking lot of a business strip center in the 7500 block of Long Point Road.

During the preliminary investigation, police said Villarreal may have tried to stop some suspects from fleeing after an armed robbery in the strip center.

MORE: Dozens of defendants charged with unlawfully possessing machine gun, later granted PR bond

Investigators later identified Lara and Medrano as suspects in the case, and they were both arrested on Thursday.