2 Sterling HS students charged in viral beating, authorities say

Two students are facing criminal charges for the brutal beating of their Sterling High School classmate.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office accepted the assault charges against the juveniles on Thursday. The charges are considered Class A misdemeanors.

MORE: Houston teen whose brutal attack at school was caught on video speaks out

Juan Martinez, Jr., a 15-year-old freshman, was beaten in the school cafeteria. The assault was caught on camera and shared across social media.

The two students are minors.

RELATED: Teens attack girl with special needs, post video online

MORE: Houston ISD students struggle to manage stress, Rice research shows

Advertisement

Martinez suffered head and leg injuries.