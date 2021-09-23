Expand / Collapse search

2 Sterling HS students charged in viral beating, authorities say

HOUSTON - Two students are facing criminal charges for the brutal beating of their Sterling High School classmate.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office accepted the assault charges against the juveniles on Thursday. The charges are considered Class A misdemeanors.

Juan Martinez, Jr., a 15-year-old freshman, was beaten in the school cafeteria. The assault was caught on camera and shared across social media.

The two students are minors.

Martinez suffered head and leg injuries.