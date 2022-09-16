2 NW Harris Co. teens arrested, charged with aggravated sexual assault of 25-year-old women

Two teens are in custody facing charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated kidnapping of a 25-year-old female in northwest Harris County.

Neighbors who spoke anonymously with FOX 26 said they can't imagine what the 25-year-old victim is now going through.

RELATED: Baytown police release composite sketch of possible suspect following recent park assault

"I can't imagine, I have a 25-year-old myself. I can't imagine that it happened in this neighborhood," says a neighbor who did not want her identity known. "I can't even imagine what her parents or she’s going through."

17-year-old Olvin Rodriguez was arrested at his residence on the 9300 block of Dogwood View Lane and was in court Friday. And a 16-year-old juvenile was also arrested at home.

The neighbor, a mother of two young ladies in their early and mid-20s, said she’s having a hard time knowing the young 25-year-old victim was raped nearby.

"They found her, she was out here for a couple of hours. Just to know that breaks my heart honestly. I get very emotional, because I have a daughter and I can't imagine that," says the neighbor.

MORE: Houston police investigating possible sexual assault at popular park

Police say earlier this month deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 responded to a call for service near 9100 Loren Lane.

When they arrived, they found a nude woman hiding in the bushes. She told them she was abducted by the two males right from her driveway after coming home from a concert.

Investigators say as the victim pulled into her driveway, the two men approached her on foot, pulled a gun, and forced her back into her car, and drove to the location where they assaulted her.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

The teens then forced her out of the car and fled taking the victims personal belongings and cell phone.

"I hope that we actually get more coming out here patrolling. Cops, we never see them," says the neighbor. "We see them maybe once in a while."

Rodriguez is currently being held on a $300,000 bond. He’s expected to be back in court on Monday.