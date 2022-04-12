Houston police investigating possible sexual assault at popular Houston park

Houston police are actively investigating sexual assault allegations made at one of Houston’s most popular parks.

A woman called police last Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. from Hermann Park with the sexual assault allegations.

Given the nature of the accusations, police were unable to confirm exact details with FOX 26. However, an HPD spokesperson says their special victim’s unit is investigating the sexual assault claims.

People FOX 26 met with at Hermann Park Tuesday afternoon seemed surprised by the claims.

"We run here every day," said Jacque James. "We didn’t know about that. That’s awful."

A source familiar with the case tells FOX 26 the woman had been jogging.

HPD couldn’t confirm if a suspect had been taken into custody or not, but a source tells FOX 26, a man was arrested.

According to charging document, "on or around April 7", the suspect "ripped off" a complainant’s shirt, attempted to "remove the complainant’s underwear", and "thrusted his pelvis against the complainant’s buttocks."

In the fall, a woman reported she sexually assaulted while jogging at Memorial Park. In October, police arrested Terrian Leescott Brewer for the alleged crimes in that case.

"I just have my pepper spray on me all the time, just in case," said Belinda Le. "I just try to stay aware of my surroundings."