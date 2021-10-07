Police investigating possible sexual assault case at popular Houston park

Police are investigating a possible sexual assault that took place at one of Houston’s most popular parks.

The alleged incident took place at Memorial Park on September 29th around 11:15 p.m. Houston police confirm with FOX 26 that they’re investigating the claims. However, no details were provided as to where the incident took place within Memorial Park.

"We’re aware of a sexual assault that allegedly occurred on September 29th around 11:15 p.m.," said a spokesperson from HPD.

Many people we met at the Memorial Thursday were shocked to hear the news.

"Wow," said Daisy Hernandez. "I had not heard. I’ve heard about the break-ins [here], but that’s crazy. It’s kind of scary. Something I’m going to think about coming out here, especially after the sun starts to set."

"All over Houston, a lot of times it’s not good to be out that late by yourself," said Kathy Beierman.

Park visitors Thursday say they normally feel safe exercising at Memorial Park.

"It could happen at the park, it could happen at the supermarket, it could happen anywhere," said Daniela Gonzalez. "We need to, unfortunately, just watch for ourselves."

HPD’s special victim’s unit has been assigned to this case. If you have any information you’re urged to call the police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.