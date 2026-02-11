H-E-B partners with Wienerschnitzel to launch frozen corn dogs in 250 Texas stores

article

The Brief H-E-B is now the exclusive Texas retailer for Wienerschnitzel’s Original Corn Dogs, marking the brand’s first-ever move into grocery stores. The frozen corn dogs are available at 250 locations across the state and are designed to replicate the chain’s signature in-restaurant taste. Texas is the primary focus of this retail rollout, though the product is also undergoing limited testing in California and Nevada.



H-E-B shoppers across Texas can now find a new brand in the frozen food aisle: Wienerschnitzel.

Frozen Wienerschnitzel corn dogs in Texas

What we know:

The Texas-based grocery chain has begun carrying Wienerschnitzel’s Original Corn Dogs in 250 stores statewide, marking the first time in the company’s more than 50-year history that its signature corn dogs have been sold outside its restaurants.

For Texas customers, the launch makes H-E-B an exclusive in-state retailer for the frozen product.

Wienerschnitzel PR

H-E-B and Wienerschnitzel partnership

Local perspective:

Wienerschnitzel partnered with Golden West Food Group to produce the distribution of frozen corn dogs at the popular retail store. The company said the goal is to replicate the taste of its in-restaurant corn dogs for at-home preparation.

While the product is also being tested in California and Nevada, Texas' H-E-B is the focus of the chain’s Central U.S. and Southern U.S. retail rollout.

No other states currently carry the frozen corn dogs.

What they're saying:

"Our corn dogs are perfect for a meal or quick snack, and we’re excited to partner with H-E-B to give Texans a first taste of them at retail," said Doug Koegeboehn, Wienerschnitzel’s chief marketing officer.

Wienerschnitzel retail expansion

Big picture view:

Founded in 1961 as a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, California, Wienerschnitzel now franchises nearly 350 restaurants in 10 states under parent company Galardi Group Inc. The chain says it serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually.