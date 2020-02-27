2 early voting locations close due to water main break

article

The Harris County Clerk’s Office says two early voting locations are shutting down following a massive water main break in East Houston.

The following early voting locations are closed until further notice:

- Houston Community College - Southeast, 6960 Rustic St., Houston, TX 77087

- Young Neighborhood Library, 5107 Griggs Road, Houston, TX 77021

Voters can find alternate voting locations at http://HarrisVotes.com/map. Early voting locations are open until 7 p.m. today.

A 96-inch water main break in East Houston is flooding the East Loop at Clinton and surrounding neighborhoods. The fire department was conducting water rescues for motorists who were stranded on top of their cars.

Crews are working to isolate the main break and make repairs.

Some local universities are reporting water outages due to the water main break.

Early voting ends Friday. The Texas primary elections are on March 3.

