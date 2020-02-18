Early voting in Texas for 2020 primary elections

Early voting begins in Texas today for the March 3 primary elections.

Any registered voter can vote early in person until February 28.

Registered voters can vote in either the Republican Primary Election or the Democratic Primary Election, but not both.

In Texas, a person must be registered to vote 30 days before an election. You can check to see if you are registered to vote on the Texas Secretary of State website.

The Texas Secretary of State website also has information on early voting locations and key election dates.

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, the voter will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Acceptable forms of ID include:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Advertisement

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.

MORE: 2020 primary election: Key dates to keep in mind

Harris County

Early voting times and locations

Republican Primary - Sample Ballot

Democratic Primary - Sample Ballot

Galveston County

Early voting times and locations

Sample Ballot

Fort Bend County

Early voting times and locations

Sample Ballot

Montgomery County

Early voting times and locations

Republican Primary - Sample Ballot

Democratic Primary - Sample Ballot