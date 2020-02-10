2020 primary election: Key dates to keep in mind

As the 2020 primary election season begins, there are several upcoming key dates to keep in mind. The following dates, based on information from Ballotpedia, refer to both Democratic and Republican primaries and caucuses unless otherwise noted.

February

Feb. 11: New Hampshire will hold its primary.

Feb. 19: Ninth Democratic debate is in Las Vegas.

Feb. 22: Nevada will hold its caucuses.

Feb. 29: Tenth Democratic debate in South Carolina.

Previously scheduled Republican election events are canceled in Nevada and South Carolina.

March

March 3: Super Tuesday will include 15 primaries: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Democrats abroad, and one caucus in American Samoa. Virginia’s Republican primary is canceled.

March 8: Puerto Rico will hold its Republican primary.

March 10: Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington will hold their primaries.

March 12: Virgin Islands will hold its Republican caucus.

March 14: Northern Marianas will hold its caucus. Guam will hold its Republican caucus, while Wyoming will hold its Republican convention.

March 17: Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio will hold their primaries. The Northern Marianas will hold its Republican convention. Arizona’s Republican primary is canceled.

March 24: Georgia will hold its primary. American Samoa will hold its Republican caucus.

March 27: North Dakota will hold its Republican convention.

March 29: Puerto Rico will hold the last primary of the month.

April

April 4: Alaska, Hawaii and Louisiana will hold their primaries. Wyoming will hold its caucus. Alaska and Hawaii’s Republican primaries are canceled.

April 7: Wisconsin will hold its primary.

April 28: Six states will hold primaries: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

May

May 2: Guam will hold its caucus and Kansas will hold its primary. Kansas’ Republican primary is canceled.

May 5: Indiana will hold its primary.

May 12: Nebraska and West Virginia will hold their primaries.

May 19: Kentucky and Oregon will hold their primaries.

June

June 2: District of Columbia, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota will hold their primaries.

June 6: Virgin Islands will hold its caucus.

July

July 13-16: The Democratic National Convention will take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

August

Aug. 24-27: The Republican National Convention will take place Charlotte, North Carolina.

September

Sept. 29: The first presidential debate will be in South Bend, Indiana.

October

Oct. 7: The vice presidential debate will be in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Oct. 15: The second presidential debate will be in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Oct. 22: The third presidential debate will be in Nashville, Tennessee.

November

Nov. 3: The big Election Day will be on Tuesday.