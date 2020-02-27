Water rescues underway after 96-inch water main break floods east Houston

A 96-inch water main break in East Houston is flooding the East Loop at Clinton and surrounding neighborhoods.

HoustonTranstar reports that all main lanes of 610 East Loop, southbound and northbound, are closed due to the high water along with Highway 225 at 610.

Houston Public Works and private valve contractors are in the area to isolate the main break and make repairs.

Once they're able to close the correct valve, pressure should be restored.

Mayor Sylvester Turner has authorized the Public Works Department to take all necessary steps to isolate the break, drain the lines, make the necessary repairs to return water pressure to normal levels as soon as possible.

Houston Fire Department confirmed that they are conducting water rescues.

Meantime, Houston police have deployed high-water vehicles and additional personnel to the area.

A view from SkyFOX shows several cars flooded on the highway, as traffic is backed up for miles in each direction.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the county's Marine Unit is investigating the incident.

Sherrif Gonzalez is asking people to seek an alternate route if they commute through the affected area.

East Houston neighborhoods nearby are also seen under high water.

The City of Houston's Public Works office is en route to the scene and is asking everyone to conserve water as this is affecting a widespread area.

Several businesses are being forced to close due to the lack of water, including the Houston Zoo.

The University of Houston's main and downtown campuses and Texas Southern University have also closed due to water outages caused by this water main break.

Due to water outages, the following Harris Health System clinics will be closed for the remainder of the day:

Martin Luther King Jr. Health Center

Gulfgate Health Center

Casa de Amigos Health Center

Dental Center

Sunset Heights Clinic

Monroe Clinic

You are asked to avoid the area if possible.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.