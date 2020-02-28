610 East Loop reopens following water main break

article

The 610 East Loop has reopened at Clinton following a massive water main break that flooded streets Thursday afternoon.

Northbound and southbound lanes of the East Loop reopened early Friday morning.

The City of Houston remains under a boil water notice. If you are in the affected area, it is important to follow all precautions to protect yourself and your family. Click here to see the steps you should take.

Affected area after massive water main break

Several schools including all Houston ISD and Aldine ISD schools are closed on Friday. Click here for a full list of closed schools and businesses.

