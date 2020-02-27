COMPLETE LIST of closures caused by 610 East Loop water main break

article

A water main break on the I-610 East Loop is shutting down businesses and schools across the Houston area.

Early voting locations at Texas Southern, Houston Community College Southeast, Harris County Law Library and Young Library have closed. Find alternate routes here: http://HarrisVotes.com/map.

The following schools have been closed for the day:

University of Houston-Downtown

University of Houston (Main Campus)

Texas Southern University

University of St. Thomas

HISD canceled after school activities. Playoff games will be held as scheduled.

MD Anderson is implementing emergency response measures and releasing employees not involved in patient care, bringing portable toilets and handwashing stations, and distributing body wipes and hand sanitizer to inpatient areas.

Texas Children's Hospital has been affected by the water main break and is asking for no new visitors to the hospital today.

The University of Houston is working to accommodate students who live in their student housing including Bayou Oaks, Cambridge Oaks and Cullen Oaks.

Metro bus route 30 has been detoured at 610 Loop and Clinton, anyone looking for information about the route change should call 713-635-4000.

Houston municipal courts closed at 2 p.m. and won't reopen until Monday March 2nd.

Houston Zoo closed for the day due to a water outage.

The following Houston Health System clinics are closed for the rest of the day:

Martin Luther King Jr. Health Center

Gulfgate Health Center

Casa de Amigos Health Center

Dental Center

Sunset Heights Clinic

Monroe Clinic

Legacy Community Health Fifth Ward and Santa Clara Clinics will be closed for the rest of the day. Normal operations to resume Feb. 28.