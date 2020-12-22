19-year-old woman fatally shot by her brother on accident in North Houston

article

A 19-year-old woman is dead after being accidentally shot by her brother in north Houston on Tuesday afternoon.



According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting occurred on the 100 block of Wellington Street.

Police said her 18-year-old brother shot her while showing her a gun.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



Authorities said one or two people were taken in for questioning.



No word yet if any charges will be filed.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP