The Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting of a 19-year-old man and two women at 7600 Southwest Freeway on Jan. 26.

Police say on Friday, around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting in the area connected to three victims shot.

While investigating, police learned the teens took themselves to the hospital suffering gunshot wounds. According to police, the victims, who were traveling southbound on the Southwest Freeway near Hillcroft, were shot at by an unknown person in a gray or silver Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

According to police, the women, aged 18 and 19, suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their legs. The identity of the 19-year-old is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



