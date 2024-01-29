No gun was found after police responded to Kingwood High School on Monday morning, authorities say.

According to Houston police, their officers and Humble police responded to a disturbance call.

Police say two students were fighting, and one student threatened to shoot the other. According to HPD, students who overheard contacted their parent, who called police.

Humble ISD says Kingwood High School was placed on lockdown so authorities could conduct their investigation. That lockdown was lifted around 11:20 a.m., and the school has resumed its normal operations.

Houston police say the student was found and detained, but no gun was located.

The district clarified that the gun seen carried by a Houston police officer on social media was not confiscated and belonged to the officer.