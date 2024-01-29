Missing Isaiah Ramos: 12-year-old last seen in north Harris County

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for information from anyone about a missing 12-year-old boy.

HCSO officials say Isaiah Ramos was last seen in the 2800 block of Aldine Bender Road on January 13 around 7:00 p.m.

Ramous was wearing a red baseball cap, long-sleeved gray button-up shirt, a blue sleeved shirt, blue jeans,

and black Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of this missing juvenile is urged to contact Harris

County Sheriff's Office, Missing Persons Unit, at (713) 755-6055 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.